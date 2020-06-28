Agora Crisis Center expands mental health services

“We're meant to connect people to the other organizations that aren’t a part of the city, not a city program, but can maybe go out and check on people and provide them with supplies and maybe food and try to get them secured and in a safe shelter,” she said.

With the economy down and a record number of people out of work, Brack is anticipating a surge in people seeking help that never had to before.

"A lot of people who may not have been clearly at risk before the COVID pandemic are now much more so. I think we're going to see a surge in homelessness with people who maybe before had a secure situation who now don't,” she said.

To learn more about Agora’s resources, click here.