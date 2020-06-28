Agora Crisis Center expands mental health services

Hawker Vanguard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The nationally recognized “Agora Crisis Center” is expanding its mental health emergency services to help people who are experiencing homelessness.
Molly McCoy Brack, director of Agora Crisis Center, said they were seeing a growing need for mental health services due to the pandemic, so they partnered with the city to offer the new service.
“So it's meant to be for either people who can call and get services for themselves or family members or even for people who might be driving down the street and notice someone that seems to be and need, and they can call us and we can connect with one of our community partners and they can go out and check on that person and try to provide aid for them,” she said.
Brack said it’s important to work hand-in-hand with other organizations in the city to help create a safe environment.
“We're meant to connect people to the other organizations that aren’t a part of the city, not a city program, but can maybe go out and check on people and provide them with supplies and maybe food and try to get them secured and in a safe shelter,” she said.
With the economy down and a record number of people out of work, Brack is anticipating a surge in people seeking help that never had to before.
"A lot of people who may not have been clearly at risk before the COVID pandemic are now much more so. I think we're going to see a surge in homelessness with people who maybe before had a secure situation who now don't,” she said.
