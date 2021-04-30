AHCH works to get stimulus checks to homeless population

“There’s barriers after that as well — there’s barriers if they don’t have ID’s to cash the check, if they don’t have a bank account. All these sort of things,” she said.

The AHCH wants to break those barriers by helping the homeless to file their state and federal taxes before the May 17 deadline to receive their stimulus checks. The organization will be hosting clinics.

The last one is on May 5 at the Homeless Resource Center at 1220 First St. from 2 to 5 p.m. Folks can get an email, mailing address and set up a time to get their ID’s if needed.

They should bring any paperwork they have that could help with the process. Contact tracers will be present as a COVID-19 safety precaution.

“These folks sometimes fall through the cracks, and so we really want to make sure that we get this money in their pockets and make sure they can do whatever they want with it,” said Carpenter.

Anita Cordova, the AHCH’s chief advancement officer, added that they’ve been hearing reports of banks turning away homeless people who are trying to cash their checks — even when they have an ID. She hopes a bank, or multiple banks, would like to partner up with AHCH to overcome that obstacle.

Anyone interested can call (505) 338-8038.