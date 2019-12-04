AIMS seeks judges for 13th annual Science Expo

Christina Rodriguez
Created: December 04, 2019 10:35 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Institute for Mathematics and Science is gearing up for its 13th annual Science Expo next week, and they could use your help.
AIMS students have been working hard on their science projects, but the school needs judges to weigh in on their impressive work. The expo will be on December 11.
The school is looking for 30 to 45 judges – such as graduate students or professionals with science or engineering backgrounds. Lunch will be provided at the event.
For more information, contact AIMS Science Chair Reginald Tyler at tylerr@aims-unm.org
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company