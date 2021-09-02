Air Force: Afghan refugees start arriving at New Mexico base | KOB 4

The Associated Press
Updated: September 02, 2021 03:04 PM
Created: September 02, 2021 03:00 PM

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Holloman Air Force Base officials say Afghan refugees have started arriving at the base in southern New Mexico.

Holloman officials said Wednesday in a statement that a C-130J transport flew the first Afghans to Holloman from Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The statement did not specify how many refugees arrived at the base.

The Defense Department previously said that multiple military installations across the country would temporarily provide housing plus medical and other support for a up to 50,000 Afghans.

Officials have said the refugees would undergo medical screening including testing for the coronavirus before arriving at the military bases.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

