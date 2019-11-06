Air Force Captain reunited with her dog after 6-month deployment

“It kind of felt like I literally left a part of my heart behind,” Post said. She was deployed six months back and couldn’t take Winston with her.

Before she left, she found out about Dogs on Deployment, a nonprofit that helps find temporary homes for dogs while their owner is overseas.

Winston stayed with Sarver, who is a U.S. Air Force veteran.

“Dave, he was great," Post said. "He would send me updates just about every week on Facebook messenger, and he would send me videos and pictures. He even made an album for him on Facebook."

Sarver has been housing dogs like Winston in his own home for 10 years as a volunteer with the nonprofit. As a veteran, he knows how hard it is to be away from family — which includes dogs.



“You know, I can’t give back much. I’m retired, I’m living on social security, but I can do this. That makes my day,” he said. “And the fact that I’ve got company with these nuts running around here, well that makes my day too.”

Post couldn’t be more grateful for Sarver and Dogs on Deployment.



“I think it’s a great program,” she said. “I wish more people knew about it.”



If you want to volunteer or need a temporary home for your pet, click here.