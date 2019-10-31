Air Force F-16 crashes in New Mexico; pilot ejected | KOB 4
Air Force F-16 crashes in New Mexico; pilot ejected

File photo courtesy of U.S. Air Force File photo courtesy of U.S. Air Force | 

The Associated Press
Updated: October 31, 2019 09:16 AM
Created: October 31, 2019 09:11 AM

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (AP) - The Air Force Base says a pilot successfully ejected from an F-16 before the fighter crashed in southern New Mexico during a training flight.
    
Holloman Air Force Base officials say the F-16 assigned to the 49th Wing at the base crashed Tuesday night about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southeast of the base.
    
Officials said in a statement that the pilot was taken to a hospital for treatment but it did not provide information on any injuries to the pilot, whose identity was not released.
    
The statement said a board of officers will investigate the crash and that its cause wasn't determined immediately.

