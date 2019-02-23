Air Force Research Laboratory hosts Super STEM Saturday

Ronda Cole Harmon, with the Air Force Research Laboratory that hosted the event, says the goal is to show kids that science, technology, engineering and math can lead to a great career.

"When you start to see that everything has science, technology, engineering and math, then it starts to make you think that maybe those things are worth studying or paying a little more attention to in school," Harmon said.

Super STEM Saturday was free and open to the public.

The event was from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center.