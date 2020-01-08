Air Force veteran discusses conflict deescalation between US and Iran

“I think he offered a window of opportunity for everybody to step back from the brink. That is very important at this point,” Hale said.

The situation in the Middle East, Hale said, is incredibly complicated.

"When you start trying to unravel that ball of yarn that is the Middle East you can start pulling on one piece of wool and think that you're going to pull it all the way out but you're going to knot it up somewhere else,” he said.

The U.S.’s next move against Iran is unclear, but Hale said at the situation appears to be deescalating for now.

"When the Iranians fired the missiles towards the American bases I don't think that was unexpected and I think that was a limited response by Iran. It gave them the opportunity to save face but also gave them the opportunity to say we're responding but we're not responding as heavily as we could have and I think the United States has now stepped back and said ‘OK we can accept that,’” he said.

Hale said the outcome would have been much different if the Iranian attack had injured or killed any Americans.