Air Force veteran discusses conflict deescalation between US and Iran

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Kai Porter sits down with retired Air Force veteran Tim Hale to discuss the latest developments in Iran.
Hale served in the Air Force for nearly 30 years where he took part in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was stationed abroad in Japan and Kuwait.
Under Gov. Susana Martinez, Hale served as the Cabinet Secretary for the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services.
Hale said the president’s move to not strike back against Iran is the best move.
“I think he offered a window of opportunity for everybody to step back from the brink. That is very important at this point,” Hale said.
The situation in the Middle East, Hale said, is incredibly complicated.
"When you start trying to unravel that ball of yarn that is the Middle East you can start pulling on one piece of wool and think that you're going to pull it all the way out but you're going to knot it up somewhere else,” he said.
The U.S.’s next move against Iran is unclear, but Hale said at the situation appears to be deescalating for now.
"When the Iranians fired the missiles towards the American bases I don't think that was unexpected and I think that was a limited response by Iran. It gave them the opportunity to save face but also gave them the opportunity to say we're responding but we're not responding as heavily as we could have and I think the United States has now stepped back and said ‘OK we can accept that,’” he said.
Hale said the outcome would have been much different if the Iranian attack had injured or killed any Americans.
