Air patrol makes quick work of transporting COVID-19 tests

The Associated Press
Updated: May 05, 2020 09:27 AM
Created: May 05, 2020 09:20 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico wing of the Civil Air Patrol is flying dozens of coronavirus tests from a meat packing plant in southern New Mexico to a state lab so they can be processed quickly after officials say one worker at the plant tested positive.
Tests from the first two shifts at the plant in Santa Teresa were collected Monday and flown to the New Mexico Health Department’s Scientific Laboratory Division in Albuquerque. The last shift would be collected and flown to the lab on Tuesday.
The rapid testing was being done to provide information needed to keep the plant operating safely for employees as well as the public, said Dave Daniels with the Health Department. Officials did not identify the plant by name.
The confirmed case at the plant is among the 4,031 cases reported so far in New Mexico. Several thousand tests have been done in Dona Ana County, turning up 170 total cases — far less than McKinley, Bernalillo, Sandoval and San Juan counties. McKinley County, which includes Gallup and part of the Navajo Nation, accounts for three of every 10 cases statewide.
The Civil Air Patrol also has helped transport test kits from Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces to the Albuquerque laboratory and delivered a shipment of personal protective equipment to the Farmington area and brought test kits to the lab on the way back.
