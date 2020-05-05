Air patrol makes quick work of transporting COVID-19 tests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico wing of the Civil Air Patrol is flying dozens of coronavirus tests from a meat packing plant in southern New Mexico to a state lab so they can be processed quickly after officials say one worker at the plant tested positive.

Tests from the first two shifts at the plant in Santa Teresa were collected Monday and flown to the New Mexico Health Department’s Scientific Laboratory Division in Albuquerque. The last shift would be collected and flown to the lab on Tuesday.