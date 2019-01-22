Air traffic controllers call for end to govt. shutdown in Albuquerque

She’s married to an air traffic controller in Albuquerque, who is working without pay.

“Having the paycheck held even though you're performing the work, it's just hard to think about,” Woltman said.

There’s no telling when the shutdown will end and Woltman said that’s worrisome for her and her husband.

“I can see it in his eyes that he's worried about if we're going to put food on the table, pay our power bill, water bill anything like that,” Woltman said.

Right now, the Woltmans are relying on savings, but that won’t last forever.

“We could only maybe go another month or so before we have to really kind of panic,” she said.

Handing out a pamphlet may seem like a small gesture. However, Woltman said she hopes it makes a big difference.

The union members at the Sunport said handing out the pamphlets is not a political stance, they just want the government back open.