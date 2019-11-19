Airman could face court-martial for deadly crash in Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An airman at Kirtland Air Force Base could face court-martial for killing a pedestrian off-base in March.
A new release from the Air Force states that Airman First Class Calvin Cooper was driving the vehicle that crashed into Angelica Baca.
Airman First Class Calvin Cooper will have a preliminary hearing on Thursday.
According to the Air Force, the hearing is similar to a grand jury proceeding, which will help determine how the case moves forward.
Cooper could face a range of actions, including court-martial, judicial punishment or administration separation.
