Airman could face court-martial for deadly crash in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Joshua Panas
Created: November 19, 2019 02:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An airman at Kirtland Air Force Base could face court-martial for killing a pedestrian off-base in March.

A new release from the Air Force states that Airman First Class Calvin Cooper was driving the vehicle that crashed into Angelica Baca. 

Airman First Class Calvin Cooper will have a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

According to the Air Force, the hearing is similar to a grand jury proceeding, which will help determine how the case moves forward. 

Cooper could face a range of actions, including court-martial, judicial punishment or administration separation. 


