Airman faces military court for fatal crash

Thursday’s preliminary hearing was scheduled to determine whether there is enough probable cause to move forward with a court-martial.

“Here at Kirtland, we have not had very much in the way of trial in the recent past,” Major Sauer said.

Military prosecutors say a 442-page investigation showed Cooper was driving anywhere from 58 to 68 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone - with three other airmen in the car.

They added that Cooper was driving in a center lane, which was not intended for traffic, for more than the length of a football field.

However, they said street racing does not appear to have been a factor, which Albuquerque police initially indicated. Alcohol was also not a factor, according to prosecutors.

Cooper left Thursday’s hearing facing involuntary manslaughter - which could mean up ten years behind bars if he's found guilty.

The Air Force will make a probable cause determination in the next week. Senior officials will then determine how the case will move forward.