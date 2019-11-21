Airman faces military court for fatal crash | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Airman faces military court for fatal crash

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: November 21, 2019 10:27 PM
Created: November 21, 2019 08:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An airman faced a military court at Kirtland Air Force Base Thursday.

Airman First Class Calvin Cooper is accused of crashing his car into Angelica Baca, who was crossing Louisiana near Gibson in March.

Advertisement

Major Bradley Sauer said the Air Force received permission from the Bernalillo County district attorney to take over the case.

“More often than not, [we] want to keep jurisdiction over our own airman in order to maximize good order and discipline and have that control over what happens to them,” Major Sauer said.

Thursday’s preliminary hearing was scheduled to determine whether there is enough probable cause to move forward with a court-martial.

“Here at Kirtland, we have not had very much in the way of trial in the recent past,” Major Sauer said.

Military prosecutors say a 442-page investigation showed Cooper was driving anywhere from 58 to 68 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone - with three other airmen in the car.

They added that Cooper was driving in a center lane, which was not intended for traffic, for more than the length of a football field.

However, they said street racing does not appear to have been a factor, which Albuquerque police initially indicated. Alcohol was also not a factor, according to prosecutors.

Cooper left Thursday’s hearing facing involuntary manslaughter - which could mean up ten years behind bars if he's found guilty.

The Air Force will make a probable cause determination in the next week. Senior officials will then determine how the case will move forward.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gun recovered after fight that prompted lockdown at Rio Grande HS
Gun recovered after fight that prompted lockdown at Rio Grande HS
APD identifies woman who was killed during an attempted carjacking
APD identifies woman who was killed during an attempted carjacking
Lobos hang on to beat Aggies
Lobos hang on to beat Aggies
Hundreds of kids in New Mexico are waiting to be adopted
Hundreds of kids in New Mexico are waiting to be adopted
Snow comes down across New Mexico
Snow comes down across New Mexico
Advertisement


Road construction causing confusion in South Valley
Road construction causing confusion in South Valley
UNM researchers claim bail reform is working
UNM researchers claim bail reform is working
Airman faces military court for fatal crash
Airman faces military court for fatal crash
Police searching for man who allegedly battered Belen officer
Police searching for man who allegedly battered Belen officer
Gun recovered after fight that prompted lockdown at Rio Grande HS
Gun recovered after fight that prompted lockdown at Rio Grande HS