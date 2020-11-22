Airports prepare for busy week of travel ahead of Thanksgiving

TSA officials report more than one million people got onto a plane in the U.S. this past Friday. That’s only the second time since March that flyers broke the million mark.

Just shy of a million passengers took off on Saturday. Reilly Kindred was one of them.

“Just taking all the precautions that everybody should be doing,” he said.

Kindred said he tested negative and isolated for a few days before traveling to meet family from around the southwest.

"I actually have high-risk nieces and nephews with pre-existing conditions, so you know, it's something we're thinking about, but what can you do, you know?” he said.

Some travelers said they feel safer getting together with family if they’ve been tested recently, but health officials said that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re clear.

"Testing only tells you at one point in time what your COVID status is,” said Dr. Jeff Salvon-Harmon, Presbyterian Chief Patient Officer.

"You could have had an exposure yesterday, and still be in, what we call, the incubation phase, and not displaying symptoms, but also not able to detect infection from the test because it's too soon,” he added.

For some travelers, it may be too late to convince them to change course.

