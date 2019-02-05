Alamogordo police officer charged with DWI | KOB 4
Alamogordo police officer charged with DWI

Joshua Panas
February 05, 2019 03:09 PM

ALAMOGORDO, N.M.- An Alamogordo police officer is accused of driving drunk and leave the scene of an accident.

Police were called out to the 800 Block of Cuba Avene around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

They found a traffic sign that had been damaged. Upon further investigation, they learned a marked patrol unit had struck the sign.

The officer was subsequently charged with DWI, leaving the scene of an accident and negligent use of a deadly weapon. 

He was taken to the Otero County Detention Center. 

February 05, 2019 03:09 PM

