Albertsons on Central and Coors to close next month

A spokesperson for Albertsons confirms the store will close its doors for good on or around July 20, citing the financial struggle for the closure.

"Competition and unforeseen road construction, which negatively impacted our guests' shopping and behavior patterns, contributed to the challenges faced by the store,” said spokesperson Nancy Sharp. “Due to the store’s struggling financial performance, the decision was made to close this location and re-invest those dollars into other growth opportunities for our company.”