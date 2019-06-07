Albertsons on Central and Coors to close next month
Nathan O'Neal
June 07, 2019 06:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albertsons on Central and Coors will close its doors next month, leaving people who live in the area with fewer options.
A spokesperson for Albertsons confirms the store will close its doors for good on or around July 20, citing the financial struggle for the closure.
"Competition and unforeseen road construction, which negatively impacted our guests' shopping and behavior patterns, contributed to the challenges faced by the store,” said spokesperson Nancy Sharp. “Due to the store’s struggling financial performance, the decision was made to close this location and re-invest those dollars into other growth opportunities for our company.”
Employees were notified yesterday of the closure. A company spokesperson says all employees will be offered a job at another location in Albuquerque.
“Even though this store is closing, Albuquerque continues to be a focus area for our company, showing strong growth, and one in which we will continue to invest,” said Sharp.
Credits
Nathan O'Neal
Updated: June 07, 2019 06:45 PM
Created: June 07, 2019 04:19 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved