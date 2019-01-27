Albuquerque 8th grader offered drugs, pepper sprayed on way home from school

"I told him ‘No, I don't do that stuff,'" Kolacious said.

Kolacious said he immediately tried to get away from the man.

“I switched around him. He went on the curb, I went on the road,” he said. “I looked down to call my mom. When I looked up, that's when he maced me."

Kolacious said he took off running, dropping his bag and purple sports drink.

“He was just laughing,” he said. “Here I had to force my eyes open to find out where I was."

The teenager said the pepper spray got into his eyes, ears, and mouth.

“When I opened my eyes, it burned really bad,” Kolacious said.

He continued to run home.

“He was screaming. His sister was shaking, she yelled at me, ‘someone maced him,’” his mother said. “I grabbed my car keys ran out the back door. I had the police on the line while I was following him."

She had a description of what the was wearing—green pants, a white shirt and that he took her son's sports drink after he dropped his bag and ran.

She found the man who she believes pepper-sprayed her son and recorded him on her phone.

"I was livid, I was shaking, I couldn't gather my thoughts. All I was thinking is I should have run him over because nobody deserves to have that done to them my child did nothing all he did was walk home and for someone to assault him it's not right,” she said.

In their brief confrontation, she said the man denied it and took off running.

“I just want the guy caught,” she said. “I never really thought that is would hit this close to home and now that it has, I constantly have my guard up for my kids."

She filed a police report and says police are now trying to track down the man.