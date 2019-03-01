Albuquerque 8th graders honored with STEMMYs
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two Albuquerque 8th graders earned the title of STEM K-8 Students of the Year.
The award was given to Ella Lundahl and Grant Staten from Desert Ridge Middle School.
Ella said she started middle school believing that she wasn't good at math but that all changed very quickly.
Now she’s tutoring younger students to help them discover they can do math too.
Grant did three years’ worth of math in the 6th grade and next year he will become a freshman, with two high school honors courses under his belt.
Now, he’s paying it forward.
“There are a lot of 7th graders and 6th graders who don't have as much experience, so I've been able to help them out a lot,” Grant said.
Gant and Ella are fine examples of the potential New Mexico students possess.
That's something I would like kids all over this state to recognize, you can do math, you can do engineering and you bring something important to that field,” said their teacher Cheryl Leung.
