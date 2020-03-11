Albuquerque Academy cancels classes due to coronavirus

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Academy announced Wednesday that in-person classes will be canceled, starting Thursday, March 12 - March 20.
According to a newsletter from the school, a community member was in close contact with one of the people in New Mexico who is infected with COVID-19.
Head of School, Andrew Watson, said they will have the campus professionally cleaned before students return to campus.
The school will announce when students can come to campus to pick up any materials they need to work from home.
