Albuquerque activist emotional after hearing guilty verdicts in Derek Chauvin trial

Megan Abundis
Updated: April 20, 2021 05:33 PM
Created: April 20, 2021 04:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The death of George Floyd led to cries for change from activists in New Mexico.

Nikki Archuleta, founder of Black Lives Matter ABQ, said she was emotional when heard former Office Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts, including second-degree unintentional murder.

"We've just been disappointed as a community so many times, and this puts a little bit of value back into us as human beings," she said. "That we mean something that you can't just take our lives like this."

People are planning a gathering Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Johnson Field at UNM. They say it will be space for healing.


