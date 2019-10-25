Albuquerque added to list of cities that have billed Trump campaign for rally costs | KOB 4
Albuquerque added to list of cities that have billed Trump campaign for rally costs

Megan Abundis
October 26, 2019 11:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The city of Albuquerque billed President Trump’s campaign after his rally in Rio Rancho last month.

Although the rally was held at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, the president stayed overnight in Albuquerque.

The city billed his campaign $200,000 for police services, barricades and employee leave costs.

“Our resources for law enforcement are critical and limited,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a statement.

Mayor Keller also mentioned the president’s visit cost taxpayers thousands of dollars.

Trump campaign officials told Rio Rancho city officials that the campaign would not pay for anything outside of the venue rental. Rio Rancho incurred all of the other costs related to the visit including the shutdown of city services.

The Trump campaign has 30 days to pay the bill to the city of Albuquerque according to an invoice that was sent out last week.

Twelve other cities have also billed the campaign according to The Washington Post. The total amount owed is almost $1.7 million. There have been no reports of those invoiced being filled.

Both the president’s campaign and the GOP have not replied to KOB 4’s request for comment.

Rio Rancho told KOB 4 they are still working to determine how much the visit cost the city even though they do not plan on billing the campaign.

Credits

