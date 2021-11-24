Albuquerque animal shelter hosts Black Friday pet adoption event

Diana Costello
Updated: November 24, 2021 06:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M - With a little over 800 animals that still need homes, the Animal Welfare Department is hosting a Cuddle Buster Pet Adoption event on Black Friday where adoption fees will be waived.
The event was scheduled in the hopes that more shelter pets will make it into loving homes.
“But not only are we waiving our adoption fees, we are also including free spay and neuter. They will be vaccinated, they will get one day of training and they are microchipped so that we can reunite them if they were ever to get lost,” said Carolyn Ortega, director of Albuquerque Animal Welfare.
The event will not just be on Nov. 26th. Adoption feels will also be waived on the Nov. 27th and 28th.
On Friday, the event will take place at Lucky Paws and the Petsmart Everyday Adoption Center. On Saturday and Sunday there will be events at the east and west side animal shelters, Lucky Paws and the Everyday Adoption Center.
“Shelter pets are so extremely loyal, they don't always have the quality of life before they come in but this is a great chance for someone to give some of these pets a forever home. Ortega said.
For more information, visit the City of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare website.
