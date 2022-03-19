Albuquerque animal shelter waives adoption fees during ‘Limited Edition Pet-oploy’

"I saw it this morning on Facebook and then I decided to search and see if there was a ferret available because my husband and I like to rescue our animals, and I saw that he was available and came on right at 10:30 a.m.," said Tiffany.

It's called "Limited Edition Pet-oply" – a play on the popular board game. The city's Animal Welfare Department is hoping you can help the pets pass "go" and win a new home.

"Our hope is that we can get lots of people to come out and adopt or at 700 give or take animals in our shelters currently so we're hoping to get a big adoption turn out," said Chelsea Worley CABQ community engagement coordinator.

Worley says all the city's shelters are at capacity, and they're seeing an increase in animals right now because it's puppy and kitten season – and also due to COVID.

"So I think there's a lot of different issues that arose from people going back to offices rather than working from home, so a lot of people that were working from home adopted at the time and now that they're leaving, and having to go back into the workplace they're not able to take care of the animals the way that they hoped to," said Worley.

She says all of the city's shelters are at capacity. That's why this weekend for the event – they're waiving adoption fees and each adoption includes spay or neuter, vaccinations and a microchip.

Plus, there are plenty of pets to chose from.

"We've got ferrets, we've got turtles, we've got all kinds of cool stuff so we hope everyone will come out and see what we've got," Worley said.

If you missed it Saturday and you're still interested in adopting, the event is also Sunday, March 19 from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

