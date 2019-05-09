Albuquerque Animal Welfare sees drastic improvements | KOB 4
Albuquerque Animal Welfare sees drastic improvements

Ryan Laughlin
May 09, 2019 06:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In a little more than a year, Albuquerque's Animal Welfare Department has vastly improved in many ways. 

"I think for the most part, we're focused on doing the best job that we can," said Animal Welfare Director Danny Nevarez. "We'll let our numbers speak for themselves." 

Mayor Tim Keller asked Nevarez to take over last year. According to Nevarez, he inherited a 40% vacancy rate for animal service officers, a 2,300 call backlog and response times for priority-one calls were over an hour. 

One of the most impressive statistics is the shelter's save rate. 

"The save rate that we have right now is the highest save rate in the history of the animal welfare department," Nevarez said. 

In the past few months, the city's animal welfare has saved over 90% of the animals they intake.

Nevarez said if they continue to exceed a 90% save rate through June, it will be the first time in their history for their shelters to earn a "no-kill" status. 

Ryan Laughlin


