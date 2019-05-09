Albuquerque Animal Welfare sees drastic improvements

One of the most impressive statistics is the shelter's save rate.

"The save rate that we have right now is the highest save rate in the history of the animal welfare department," Nevarez said.

In the past few months, the city's animal welfare has saved over 90% of the animals they intake.

Nevarez said if they continue to exceed a 90% save rate through June, it will be the first time in their history for their shelters to earn a "no-kill" status.