Albuquerque Animal Welfare waives adoption fees for Black Friday

Brianna Wilson
Updated: November 26, 2021 06:30 PM
Created: November 26, 2021 04:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque's Animal Welfare Department is hosting an adoption event in the hopes that more shelter pets will make it into loving homes.
More than 800 animals are in need of a home for the holidays.
“Not only are we waiving our adoption fees, we are also including free spay and neuter," said Carolyn Ortega, director of Albuquerque Animal Welfare. " They will be vaccinated, they will get one day of training and they are microchipped so that we can reunite them if they were ever to get lost."
Adoption fees will also be waived on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company