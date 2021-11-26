Albuquerque Animal Welfare waives adoption fees for Black Friday | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Albuquerque Animal Welfare waives adoption fees for Black Friday

Brianna Wilson
Updated: November 26, 2021 06:30 PM
Created: November 26, 2021 04:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque's Animal Welfare Department is hosting an adoption event in the hopes that more shelter pets will make it into loving homes.

More than 800 animals are in need of a home for the holidays.

“Not only are we waiving our adoption fees, we are also including free spay and neuter," said Carolyn Ortega, director of Albuquerque Animal Welfare. " They will be vaccinated, they will get one day of training and they are microchipped so that we can reunite them if they were ever to get lost."

Adoption fees will also be waived on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28. For more information, click here.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD: 1 killed in crash on I-40 near Unser
APD: 1 killed in crash on I-40 near Unser
1 killed in BCSO shooting on Edith
1 killed in BCSO shooting on Edith
Multiple agencies involved in shooting near Clines Corners
Multiple agencies involved in shooting near Clines Corners
Surveillance video shows large early morning fire at Albuquerque home
Surveillance video shows large early morning fire at Albuquerque home
New Mexico doctors see increase in alcohol-related diseases during the pandemic
New Mexico doctors see increase in alcohol-related diseases during the pandemic