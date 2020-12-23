Albuquerque Animal Welfare welcoming donations

Diana Castillo
Updated: December 23, 2020 06:18 PM
Created: December 23, 2020 05:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Workers at the City of Albuquerque's Animal Welfare shelter are asking people to help care for the pets.
"Our shelter pets are usually homeless or abused pets," said Carolyn Ortega, director of the Animal Welfare Department.
Ortega said people have been stepping up to foster pets, preventing the shelter from hitting its capacity.
However, the shelter is still in need of supplies, according to Ortega.
"Blankets, towels, beds, even dog houses," Ortega said. "If they like smaller things-- can be like I mentioned toys free treats dog food, leashes and harnesses things like that."
The shelter recently had an event where they collected several essentials that will still be going on until the end of the month but people can go year-
round to drop off supplies. They can also contribute virtually.
"Animal Welfare does have a gift wish list on Amazon and you can go in to Amazon, to be COVID-safe, since everybody seems to be ordering online these days, and just select through Smile Kennel Compadres and get a delivered either to the Westside Animal Shelter or the Eastside Animal Shelter."
