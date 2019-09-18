Albuquerque Animal Welfare workers rescue cat from car engine

“We got to the point where he finally was able to turn around and look at me,” Garcia said. “He looked at me, gave me this tiny little meow-- and I knew right then and there, I am getting you out of this vehicle."

Garcia and another employee worked for about an hour to free the cat from the Nissan Altima.

“I was able to pull him,” Garcia said. “It was a huge relief."

After getting food and water, the cat was bouncing around.

Garcia named him Nissan.

Animal Welfare is seeking a foster home for Nissan so he can be socialized.