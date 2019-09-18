Albuquerque Animal Welfare workers rescue cat from car engine
Ryan Laughlin
September 18, 2019 05:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Animal Welfare workers in Albuquerque rescued a kitten that was stuck in a car’s engine.
“I heard a cat meowing and it sounded like it was in the car,” Juan Tafoya said. “It sounded like it was in the front part of the car, so I figured it was in the engine compartment."
Tafoya drove to the East Side shelter, where Krista Garcia, a senior animal handler, took over.
“We got to the point where he finally was able to turn around and look at me,” Garcia said. “He looked at me, gave me this tiny little meow-- and I knew right then and there, I am getting you out of this vehicle."
Garcia and another employee worked for about an hour to free the cat from the Nissan Altima.
“I was able to pull him,” Garcia said. “It was a huge relief."
After getting food and water, the cat was bouncing around.
Garcia named him Nissan.
Animal Welfare is seeking a foster home for Nissan so he can be socialized.
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: September 18, 2019 05:25 PM
Created: September 18, 2019 04:03 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved