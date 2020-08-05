Albuquerque announces installation of 'Old Town Loo'

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 05, 2020 11:06 AM
Created: August 05, 2020 10:55 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A one-stall restroom, made with heavy-gauge steel wall panels that have a graffiti-proof coating, can now be found in the Old Town parking lot at San Felipe and Central.
City Councilor Isaac Benton purchased the Portland Loo unit from the City of San Diego. The Portland Loo is designed to be durable, easy to clean, and prevent problems that are commonly experienced with public toilets.
"I'm very pleased that the Portland Loo, which we were able to acquire for a very affordable cost using District 2 set-a-side funds, will now be in operation in Old Town," Benton said. "Thanks to DMD and to the Historic Old Town Property Owners Association for their advocacy."
City officials said the total cost for the purchase and installation of the unit was approximately $135,000 – including $20,000 from Benton's set-aside funds.
The city's Parks and Recreation Department will maintain the loo that replaced an old parking booth.
“Old Town is one of Albuquerque’s crown jewels, and we want visitors to have clean and accessible restrooms,” Dave Simon, director of Parks and Recreation, said. “The Old Town Loo is a great addition to the existing facilities.”
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company