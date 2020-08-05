Albuquerque announces installation of 'Old Town Loo'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A one-stall restroom, made with heavy-gauge steel wall panels that have a graffiti-proof coating, can now be found in the Old Town parking lot at San Felipe and Central.

City Councilor Isaac Benton purchased the Portland Loo unit from the City of San Diego. The Portland Loo is designed to be durable, easy to clean, and prevent problems that are commonly experienced with public toilets.