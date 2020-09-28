Albuquerque Aquarium, Penguin Chill exhibit to reopen | KOB 4
Albuquerque Aquarium, Penguin Chill exhibit to reopen

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 28, 2020 04:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Starting Oct. 1, visitors to the ABQ BioPark will get to enjoy the Penguin Chill exhibit, the Aquarium, the reptile building at the zoo and the BUGarium at the Botanic Garden. 

The areas were previously closed during the pandemic. 

The City of Albuquerque reports that the closures allowed workers to implement COVID-safe practices that are suitable for the areas.

"We appreciate everyone's patience as we work through reopening more city facilities and popular destinations in the safest way possible," said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

The Aquarium will utilize a timed-ticketing system, and indoor exhibits will have capacity limits. 

Masks are required at the ABQ BioPark.

Click here for more information about the reopenings and ticketing


