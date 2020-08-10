Albuquerque artist and teacher beautifies neighborhood with murals

“I made out a flier and I sent it to everyone on this block that has a wall that borders this kind of bleak stretch back here, and slowly I’ve gotten permission,” she said.

What started as a beautification project quickly grew into much more. People were willing to hire her to paint murals. Her $40 an hour rate transitioned into money for organizations like Roadrunner Food Bank, NAACP, and the Navajo Nation COVID relief fund.

“I am not a good organizer. I’m not a ‘t-crosser’, or an ‘i- dotter’ and I really want to sit around and create art so it’s sort of like how can I do what I want and have that work towards the world that I want,” said Angermeier.

Angermeier said she wants to create a mural along the cemetery wall that borders the street on Columbia Drive. She’s also hoping to get her new middle school art students involved.

As a new Jackson Middle School art teacher, Angermeier said this art has become so much more and turned into a symbol of hope, beauty and positivity.

“I think especially during this time, this COVID time, that kids need an outlet. They need to play. They need to express themselves,” said Angermeier. “So I’m really excited to be teaching art in this particular time.”

Angermeier has raised around $5,000 for those organizations so far.