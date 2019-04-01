Albuquerque artist makes a name for himself with intricate hair cuts

"The electric clipper got invented in 1920, so it's just a new tool, as a tool period, for art," Knott said.

Knott said hair cutting didn’t start as a passion, but a means to an end.

“I found out that you didn't need a license at the air force base,” Knott said. “I'd run the bus over and go cut hair there."

It was after he got licensed, moved to Seattle, then Los Angles, he started to try new things with hair art.

He now flies all over the world to teach his hair cutting craft.

"We fly in right about here, to Brisbane Australia,” Knott said as he pointed to where Brisbane is on a map of Australia that he recently cut into someone’s head.

Knott said more people should follow their passion.

"If you wake up and you think about your daily life, or you worry about stuff that doesn't matter, you'll never make it at anything,” Knott said.

Which is why Knott is, for the most part, hanging up the clippers. He’s teaching hair art to fund his next passion: painting.

"If you can really work hard to that level, I believe anyone can get anywhere,” Knott said.

