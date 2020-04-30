Albuquerque artist performs for residents, health care workers

It’s also a welcomed distraction from everything that’s going on.



"I miss my friends. I'm a hugger. I miss hugging people, so I miss hugging my friends,” he said.



But his notes have embraced those who could use some uplifting.



"The other day I played down at Presbyterian hospital, away from everybody, but everybody could hear it. I hope they liked it. The other day I played up in Rio Rancho for the Honk for Hugs,” he said.



That’s where our KOB 4 crew saw him as he played outside the Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Life Plan Community, a retirement home. He wanted to play something for them to help during these trying times.



Johnny said his music comes from one place.



"From my heart, that's all,” he said.



While he waits for the uncertain times to have a little fine tuning, he’ll continue to play his flute wherever he can — while practicing social distancing of course.



"Whoever wants to listen can listen and hopefully I can make them feel a little better,” Johnny said.



Johnny plays original songs and has some albums. He also performs with others.

To reach out to Johnny, email nailmanjha@yahoo.com.