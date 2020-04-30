Albuquerque artist performs for residents, health care workers | KOB 4
Albuquerque artist performs for residents, health care workers

Casey Torres
Created: April 30, 2020 12:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Johnny “Nail Man” Alston is an Afro-Native American flutist. He’s been playing for about 20 years.

"The first note I got out of it, I fell in love with it because it's such a mellow sound, and it made me feel better,” he said.

To him, it’s musical medicine.

"Music to me is healing, so I hope it heals something. A lot of people are going through different things and (I) hope it just makes them feel better,” he said.

It’s also a welcomed distraction from everything that’s going on.

"I miss my friends. I'm a hugger. I miss hugging people, so I miss hugging my friends,” he said.

But his notes have embraced those who could use some uplifting.

"The other day I played down at Presbyterian hospital, away from everybody, but everybody could hear it. I hope they liked it. The other day I played up in Rio Rancho for the Honk for Hugs,” he said.

That’s where our KOB 4 crew saw him as he played outside the Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Life Plan Community, a retirement home. He wanted to play something for them to help during these trying times.

Johnny said his music comes from one place.

"From my heart, that's all,” he said.

While he waits for the uncertain times to have a little fine tuning, he’ll continue to play his flute wherever he can — while practicing social distancing of course.

"Whoever wants to listen can listen and hopefully I can make them feel a little better,” Johnny said.

Johnny plays original songs and has some albums. He also performs with others.

To reach out to Johnny, email nailmanjha@yahoo.com.


