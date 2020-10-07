Albuquerque artist says 20% of her mail has been delayed for weeks

"It's a little frustrating to feel like I have a sale and then I lose it over a lost package," Wells said. "Then I have to make a decision, do I resend the package? Do I refund the money?"

It's more spending – than earnings.

There's a pandemic, wildfires and an election going on. Wells appreciates what postal workers are doing, but she just wants to know where her mail is. She's called the 1-800 number for the U.S. Postal Service, but she said it's a dead end.

KOB 4 reached out to a spokesperson for USPS in Albuquerque, who dug into Wells' case. Turns out, one of her packages is untrackable because it was shipped first class. Another package with a tracking number shows it was never shipped to begin with.

"I know I gave it to the post office but they don't have any evidence that they have it," Wells said. "I learned you have to hand it to the clerk to ensure that they're going to scan it and get a receipt or you have no way to prove that they received the package."

It's a risk with COVID-19 that she's willing to take for her livelihood, so she's sharing what she's learned with others in the same boat who are willing to do the same.

Meanwhile – the USPS spokesperson said they are actively searching for the rest of her missing mail.

USPS recommends that people use their package tracking system. For more information about that, click here. To contact USPS, call 1 (800) 275-8777.