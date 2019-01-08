Suspects rob man at ATM, shoot him in the leg
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint.
It happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 15 at the Wells Fargo Bank ATM on Goff near Isleta in Southwest Albuquerque.
According to police, the two suspects entered the ATM area while the victim was attempting to withdraw money.
The first suspect is seen in surveillance video wearing a clown mask and pointing a gun at the victim. Police say the other suspect was holding a gun to the victim's girlfriend while she waited in the vehicle.
The first suspect then shot the victim in the leg before taking off.
