Suspects rob man at ATM, shoot him in the leg | KOB 4
Advertisement

Suspects rob man at ATM, shoot him in the leg

Suspects rob man at ATM, shoot him in the leg

KOB Web Staff
January 08, 2019 12:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint.

Advertisement

It happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 15 at the Wells Fargo Bank ATM on Goff near Isleta in Southwest Albuquerque.  

According to police, the two suspects entered the ATM area while the victim was attempting to withdraw money. 

The first suspect is seen in surveillance video wearing a clown mask and pointing a gun at the victim. Police say the other suspect was holding a gun to the victim's girlfriend while she waited in the vehicle.

The first suspect then shot the victim in the leg before taking off.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips may also be submitted online by clicking here.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: January 08, 2019 12:36 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Suspects rob man at ATM, shoot him in the leg
Suspects rob man at ATM, shoot him in the leg
Police: Cash, drugs, weapons found at double homicide scene
Police: Cash, drugs, weapons found at double homicide scene
Suspect arrested for weekend beating, strangling of woman
Orlando Johnson
Person dies after being struck by Rail Runner
File Photo/Rail Runner
Albuquerque may soon see plastic bag, straw ban
Albuquerque may soon see plastic bag, straw ban
Advertisement




Suspects rob man at ATM, shoot him in the leg
Suspects rob man at ATM, shoot him in the leg
Police: Cash, drugs, weapons found at double homicide scene
Police: Cash, drugs, weapons found at double homicide scene
Suspect arrested for weekend beating, strangling of woman
Orlando Johnson
Albuquerque may soon see plastic bag, straw ban
Albuquerque may soon see plastic bag, straw ban
Community remains heartbroken over Victoria Martens murder
Community remains heartbroken over Victoria Martens murder