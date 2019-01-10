Albuquerque attorney investigated for child pornography

The warrant states the computer specialist was trying to investigate the virus further from her computer. She claims she saw child pornography when she remotely accessed his screen.

The computer specialist said the images showed "children in underwear and lingerie" who were "posed in sexually provocative" positions.

She also said that she found files on his work computer that were labeled "girl scout," "slumber party sluts" and "skirt ladyboy."

The special law enforcement agent then found additional child pornography photos that he believes were stored on O’Neill’s computer.

They were described as "two pre-pubescent, naked girls." The images showed children as young as 4 years old in a sex act.

Law enforcement seized nine items including computers, thumb drives, hard drives, and a camera.

The Whitener Law Firm released a statement that said O’Neill was immediately placed on administrative leave.

The statement also said, “We were not aware of the material on the computer until it was flagged. We have notified and cooperated fully with the authorities and intend to continue to do so."

KOB reached out to O’Neill but he did not respond. A neighbor said he is married, a father of two young boys and is active with their Boy Scout troop.

As of Thursday night, he had not been charged.