Albuquerque averaged 22 non-fatal shootings a week toward end of year

Patrick Hayes
Updated: December 04, 2019 05:23 PM
Created: December 04, 2019 05:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People who live in southeast Albuquerque are not unfamiliar with seeing crime in the area.

Lester Barrs, who lives near Gibson and Louisiana, was close to Tuesday night’s shooting.

“Gun violence is prevelant in this neighborhood,” Barrs said.

The person who was injured was taken to the hospital, and listed in critical condition.

As of Dec. 4, the city of Albuquerque was tied for the record amount of homicides in one year.

However, it’s not just homicides that are a problem. Non-fatal shootings are also of concern.

According to police, between Sept. 17 and Nov. 26, there was an average of 22 non-fatal shootings per week.

The city recently rolled out two plans to cut down on violent crimes.

However, some think it’s too little, too late.

“I don't intend to be here much longer. I'm tired of it and it's time to move on,” Barrs said. “For me, it's an issue but then again, I'd rather move on than stay here, and things progressively get worse.”


