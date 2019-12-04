Albuquerque awarded $1.2 million to redevelop historic Rail Yards

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 04, 2019 05:21 PM
Created: December 04, 2019 03:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The federal government awarded Albuquerque $1.2 million to redevelop the historic Rail yards.
“This $1.2 million, along with matching funds from the state, will help us make the Rail Yards a vibrant mixed-used destination that celebrates our culture, history, and community. We appreciate the Mid-Region Council of Governments for their role in garnering this funding,” Mayor Tim Keller said.
The mayor said the funding will be used to connect the Rail Yards to Downtown and surrounding neighborhoods. Fiber will also be added to the site, which the mayor believes will help create jobs.
He said fiber will ensure future tenants of the Rail Yards have state-of-the-art connectivity.
