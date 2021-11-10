Albuquerque balloon pilot sentenced for child exploitation charges

In his plea agreement, Streett admitted to traveling from Albuquerque to Sycamore, IL, between July 31, 2013, and Aug. 4, 2013, with the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old victim. He admitted to trying to persuade several minors into sending him lude images in 2013 and 2014 and had sent saved child pornography images from his laptop to minors. He also admitted to knowing the victims and communicating with them regularly.

Upon his release from prison, Streett will be subject to 10 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.