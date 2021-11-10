Albuquerque balloon pilot sentenced for child exploitation charges

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque balloon pilot was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for child exploitation charges.
Bradley Streett, 46, was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Streett pleaded guilty Dec. 7, 2018, to charges of interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of producing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and three counts of attempted child pornography production, child pornography distribution and child pornography possession.
In his plea agreement, Streett admitted to traveling from Albuquerque to Sycamore, IL, between July 31, 2013, and Aug. 4, 2013, with the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old victim. He admitted to trying to persuade several minors into sending him lude images in 2013 and 2014 and had sent saved child pornography images from his laptop to minors. He also admitted to knowing the victims and communicating with them regularly.
Upon his release from prison, Streett will be subject to 10 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.
