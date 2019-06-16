Albuquerque banking on return visitors from Senior Games

"We hadn't thought about coming, but we would come back,” Back said.

Visit Albuquerque is counting on people like Back. They hope the impact of the Senior Games will continue well after the torch flame is out.

"We know that there's going to be other benefits from hosting this event, not only the economic benefit this weekend, and in the coming 10 days, but also the opportunity for them to come back,” said Tania Armenta, CEO and director of Visit Albuquerque.

The city is also banking on making money while the athletes and their families take part in the Senior Games.

"We use an economic impact calculator, that's the best industry standard,” Armenta said. “It said at least $17 million in direct spending and then over $30 million in economic impact."

For visitors like Back, the Senior Games is providing the perfect opportunity to get out of town and try out a trip to Albuquerque.

"We went up on the tram yesterday, and we've been sight-seeing," Back said. "It's just beautiful."