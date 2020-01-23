Albuquerque barbershop is helping people register to vote

He knows it’s a place to speak freely.

"I don't know what it is but people sit down in any barber chair and just feel 100 % relaxed," Samji said. "I think that's what it is."

A topic that never fades away is politics.

"We moderate all the time. Sometimes there's two different sides in here,” he said. “Hot topic right now is the presidential election."

However, not all of them vote.

"Everybody comes to the barber shop and some people have excuses. ‘I’m not registered to vote. I don't have time to go anywhere’,” Samji said.

He wants people to cut down the excuses.

"I don't care who you vote for. I don't care if you're Republican, Democrat, Independent. Come and register. It's important just for us as a democracy,” he explained.

"It's a right that we have. We should exercise it you know," Martinez said. "Get involved. If you don't like something there's only one way to change it."

If enough people show up, the shop will open its doors every Sunday for registration until the deadline for the primary election on May 5.