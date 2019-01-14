Albuquerque begins 2019 with violence | KOB 4
Albuquerque begins 2019 with violence

Ryan Laughlin
January 14, 2019 06:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- It’s been a violent start in 2019 for Albuquerque. In just the 14 days of the new year, the Duke City has seen hit and runs, deadly domestic violence cases and child murder cases.

The most recent was a double homicide Monday morning at the Circle K on University on Menaul. Two men died as a result of gunshot wounds.

The first death investigation in 2019 was a hit and run on Lomas and University.

Then the parents of Anastazia Zuber were arrested for their role in her death. Zuber was the one-year-old that police say might have died while she was alone in the bathtub.

Next was Jeremiah Morfin, the 15-year-old accused of killing his 9-year-old cousin and dumping her in an arroyo.

Two men, William Baca and Orlando Johnson were both charged with killing their girlfriends in separate domestic violence cases.

There was another deadly hit and run outside the Siegel Suites.

Lastly, a suspicious death once considered a suicide is now being investigated as a homicide in southwest Albuquerque.

Turning around the city’s violent crime has been listed as a priority by Mayor Tim Keller.

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: January 14, 2019 06:46 PM
Created: January 14, 2019 06:04 PM

