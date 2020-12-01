Albuquerque begins December with 70th homicide of 2020

Despite being on pace with last year's numbers, Medina pointed to areas of improvement.

"We are seeing that shootings are trending down," he said. "And getting those shootings down is a big key to reducing homicides."

Around Mid-August according to an APD report the city had a 33% increase in overall shootings for the year. A more recent report this week showed overall shootings were up 19%.

This year, the number of shootings with injuries from Sept. 1 through Nov. 19 is 56. In the same timeframe last year, there were 61.

"Our gun violence initiative has really taken off in the fall. Our anti-crime operations are really taking off, our paralegal program, which is helping us for a couple years now, to put stronger cases together. I think all these processes are starting to come together," Medina said.

Mayor Tim Keller held two press conference Tuesday, but he did not address crime in either of them.

A spokesperson told KOB 4 that the mayor would be available to discuss crime issues after the press conferences, but he never ended up speaking with KOB 4.

Medina was asked about whether the mayor should be taking a more front-and-center role in tackling the issue that he said was a top priority for him.

"I think the mayor's job is to hold the police department accountable for reducing violent crime," Medina said. "I think it's important that you have a police department that is proactive and doesn't wait to be asked to conduct operations and work on projects and ensure the safeguarding of the community."



An APD spokesperson pointed out that 75% of all crime in Albuquerque is property crime, which the department says has been reduced by 20% over the past three years.