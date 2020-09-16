Albuquerque, Bernalillo County public safety services to receive new radio communications system

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque is investing $38 million in a new radio and telecom system for Albuquerque metro area public safety agencies, including the Albuquerque Police Department, Albuquerque Fire Rescue, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Bernalillo County Fire Department, Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority, APS Police and UNM Police.
The city claims the system currently being used is outdated and has problematic “dead spots” in parts of the Westside, East Mountains and in structures such as schools.
“During critical emergencies, law enforcement agencies in this region can’t communicate with each other,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “That is simply unacceptable when it comes to the public’s safety. So, the City and the County worked together to make these upgrades a top funding priority for the legislative session. Thanks to new leadership from our new governor, we got it done. This investment improves our ability to stop dangerous criminals and respond to critical emergencies, no matter where they are.”
Keller said the new system can connect various agencies in different ways including Wi-Fi and text.
"For us, I think it is literally going to save lives across central New Mexico," Keller said.
The new system is expected to be fully operational by December or early January.
