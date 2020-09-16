Albuquerque, Bernalillo County public safety services to receive new radio communications system

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque is investing $38 million in a new radio and telecom system for Albuquerque metro area public safety agencies, including the Albuquerque Police Department, Albuquerque Fire Rescue, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Bernalillo County Fire Department, Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority, APS Police and UNM Police.

The city claims the system currently being used is outdated and has problematic “dead spots” in parts of the Westside, East Mountains and in structures such as schools.