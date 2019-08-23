Albuquerque, Bernalillo County team up to target illegal dumping | KOB 4
Albuquerque, Bernalillo County team up to target illegal dumping

Kai Porter
August 23, 2019 06:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County have come up with a new solution to an old problem: illegal dumping.

It's not only an eyesore, it's bad for people's health, safety, and the environment.

"We’re getting illegal dumping of construction and demolition material, landscaping material, household trash, dead animals, which I’ve saved you those pictures, hazardous waste," said Lucas Tafoya, the county's health protection manager, during Thursday’s Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Government Commission meeting.

He gave an update on a new illegal dumping partnership.

"We need to change our behavior and that’s what the partnership’s going to be about," he told the commission.

The city and county have teamed up with law enforcement, Albuquerque Public Schools, and other agencies to be proactive about the problem instead of reactive.

The different agencies will break up into committees to come up with solutions together.

"We continue to get organized and figure out what our resources are and have monthly meetings,” said Tafoya.

Kai Porter


August 23, 2019
Created: August 23, 2019 05:24 PM

