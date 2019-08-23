Albuquerque, Bernalillo County team up to target illegal dumping

He gave an update on a new illegal dumping partnership.

"We need to change our behavior and that’s what the partnership’s going to be about," he told the commission.

The city and county have teamed up with law enforcement, Albuquerque Public Schools, and other agencies to be proactive about the problem instead of reactive.

The different agencies will break up into committees to come up with solutions together.

"We continue to get organized and figure out what our resources are and have monthly meetings,” said Tafoya.