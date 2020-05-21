Albuquerque bike shop experiencing surge in sales

"It’s a renaissance of people wanting to go out biking -- bike, hike, run,” Kinsley said.

In his warehouse, there are rows and rows of bikes. He just finalized another order, but shipments will soon stop. Kinsley said manufacturers can’t keep up with the demand.

Dr. Reilly White, a finance professor at UNM, said people, right now, are in the market for exercise equipment.

"We’ve seen a massive increase, something like a 200% increase in sales of treadmills, in sales of inside exercise equipment, in sales of home gym equipment," he said.

Sport Systems is also taking in used bikes that they can repair and re-sell.

“I sell this within literally an hour of them getting built and ready,” Kinsley said.