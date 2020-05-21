Albuquerque bike shop experiencing surge in sales

Tommy Lopez
Updated: May 22, 2020 12:29 AM
Created: May 21, 2020 08:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Bikes are flying off the racks here Sport Systems in Albuquerque.
Duane Kinsley, owner of Sport Systems, said they were doing well with online sales, but business exploded when they were allowed to reopen on Saturday. They are selling between 30-40 bikes a day.
"It’s just unbelievable," he said. "We have never seen this kind of volume in the history of my store. This week alone was up about 300%-400% from this week last year.”
He said the bicycle industry has not seen a boom like what it's experiencing now since 1971.
"It’s a renaissance of people wanting to go out biking -- bike, hike, run,” Kinsley said.
In his warehouse, there are rows and rows of bikes. He just finalized another order, but shipments will soon stop. Kinsley said manufacturers can’t keep up with the demand.
Dr. Reilly White, a finance professor at UNM, said people, right now, are in the market for exercise equipment.
"We’ve seen a massive increase, something like a 200% increase in sales of treadmills, in sales of inside exercise equipment, in sales of home gym equipment," he said.
Sport Systems is also taking in used bikes that they can repair and re-sell.
“I sell this within literally an hour of them getting built and ready,” Kinsley said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company