Albuquerque boy calls 911 to report 'Momo'

“Are you going to find her? Are you going to find her,” Eric asked the dispatcher.

The dispatcher, Natalie Gurule, tried to calm Eric’s nerves.

“We're going to find out who did it but that picture that you see, that's not real, that’s just pretend,” Gurule told Eric.

The Albuquerque Police Department arranged for the two to meet Friday.

Eric learned about what officers did in the field to make sure the bad guys stayed away.

“I did not want the Momo statue to come to my house,” Eric said.

APD gave Eric some items to make sure he feels safe.

“A special flashlight just for you, so when it's dark outside you can light up everything in your room,” an officer told Eric as he gave him the gift.

Eric came away from the meeting saying he wants to be a police officer when he grows up so he can save people from the bad guys.

