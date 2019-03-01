Albuquerque boy calls 911 to report 'Momo' | KOB 4
Albuquerque boy calls 911 to report 'Momo'

Joy Wang
March 01, 2019 05:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque boy is among many kids across the world who have been scared by the “Momo challenge.”

Posts on social media say Momo appears in the middle of online children's videos and encourages them to harm themselves or others.

5-year-old Eric called 911 to tell an operator he was scared of Momo.

“Are you going to find her? Are you going to find her,” Eric asked the dispatcher.

The dispatcher, Natalie Gurule, tried to calm Eric’s nerves.

“We're going to find out who did it but that picture that you see, that's not real, that’s just pretend,” Gurule told Eric.

The Albuquerque Police Department arranged for the two to meet Friday.

Eric learned about what officers did in the field to make sure the bad guys stayed away.

“I did not want the Momo statue to come to my house,” Eric said.

APD gave Eric some items to make sure he feels safe.

“A special flashlight just for you, so when it's dark outside you can light up everything in your room,” an officer told Eric as he gave him the gift.

Eric came away from the meeting saying he wants to be a police officer when he grows up so he can save people from the bad guys.
 

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: March 01, 2019 05:21 PM
Created: March 01, 2019 04:40 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

