Albuquerque brew pub expects to lose thousands of dollars because of early closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Friday was the first night that establishments serving alcohol had to close by 10 p.m. under the governor's new public health order.
Jason Ashman, general manager of Alien Brewpub in Albuquerque, said he wants to do everything possible to keep people safe. However, he said his business will suffer because of the earlier closure.
"Financially, it's thousands of dollars a week. We have a really good crowd afterwards that's totally safe and conscientious about what's going on," Ashman said. "And most of them are getting off work, so they come have a little bit of food, and we have such a reliable group of regular people that come here from the industry, and we're losing all that which comes out to thousands of dollars a week, easily."
Ashman said he would have been more comfortable with other changes rather than the earlier time to close.
"I would suggest that you have to stick to the mentality of letting people know that we only need to have a couple people at each table, and we can't go from groups of 6 to 10 like the governor wants, and that's fine with me and just spreading everyone out," Ashman said. "If we have to go more than six feet, and go to ten feet that's fine with me as a business."
The public health order will not impact every establishment that serves liquor. Many closed by 10 p.m. prior to the public health order going into effect.
