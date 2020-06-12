Albuquerque brewery to offer 'Black is Beautiful' beer | KOB 4
Albuquerque brewery to offer 'Black is Beautiful' beer

Brittany Costello
Updated: June 12, 2020 06:28 PM
Created: June 12, 2020 05:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque brewery is showing support a movement that highlights injustices that many people of color face on a daily basis.

La Cumbre Brewing Company will be offering "Black is Beautiful," an imperial stout.

“It’s going to be dark and rich and malty and roasty,” said Cory Campbell, rreative Director for La Cumbre Brewing Company.  “It’s a big beer. That’s how I describe it. A big beer.”

Campbell signed onto the nationwide collaborative project because of the important message it spreads.

“With this one, we felt like we couldn’t just be silent about it,” said Campbell. “We thought with this beer, it’s just something we could do that would have a large impact.”

Campbell said they will be brewing 15 barrels of “Black is Beautiful,” which comes out to about 3,000 cans.

The proceeds from sales will go to the ACLU of New Mexico. 


