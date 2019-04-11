West Side brewery opens new location in the northeast heights | KOB 4
West Side brewery opens new location in the northeast heights

KOB Web Staff
April 11, 2019 11:07 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A West Side brewery is making its way to the heights.

Desert Valley Brewing Company will be opening its second location at the intersection of Wyoming and Comanche.

The brewery will take over the old digs of Red Door Brewery next to the popular Poki Poki, and they won't be only serving beer. Co-owner Chris Senutovitch told our partners at Albuquerque Business First they plan to also offer up barbecue dishes.

A grand opening is set for May.

