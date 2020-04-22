Albuquerque Business First editor-in-chief talks COVID-19's impact on local businesses

Still, a lot of businesses were hurt when the Paycheck Protection Program ran out of money last week.

The program was part of the $2 trillion relief packages signed by President Donald Trump which set aside $350 billion for small businesses to get loans.

Those loans could be converted into grants if businesses continued paying their employees.

However, the demand was so high, according to Sams, the government ran out of money and stopped processing applications.

“That was $350 billion made available for loans to small businesses around the country that was gone very quickly because the demand was enormous,” said Sams.

“The president of New Mexico Bank and Trust told us that that bank saw 1,000 loan requests in 72 hours, so right now there are a lot of efforts at the federal level to get a new package of Paycheck Protection funding out to businesses,” she added.

Lawmakers like U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small told KOB she’s working on a bill to restart the PPP program.

“Yeah, I’m working hard to make sure we get more money into the Paycheck Protection Program but also that that money reaches New Mexico businesses so that they get their fair share,” Torres Small said.

One business that did receive a lot of financial aid was JetBlue.

The airline company wanted to suspend flights to a dozen places including Albuquerque.

However, according to Sams, the federal government said the airline needed to continue offering flights to the Duke City or risk losing their $1 billion in financial assistance.

“So for now Jet Blue is still flying the skies in Albuquerque,” said Sams.

Albuquerque Business First has also created a resource guide for small business in the state to see what other resources are available at the federal and local level.



