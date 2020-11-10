Albuquerque Business First: When cases go up, business goes down | KOB 4
Albuquerque Business First: When cases go up, business goes down

Patrick Hayes
Created: November 10, 2020 08:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Last week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham reiterated that New Mexico is in a crisis situation and warned that additional restrictions could be implemented if numbers don’t get better. 

“For sure, that is definitely top of mind right now,” said Albuquerque Business First Editor-in-Chief Rachel Sams.

The governor’s warning comes during a spike in coronavirus cases across the state.

“So that is certainly something our businesses in the state are watching closely,” said Sams.

“Businesses in the state have been operating under COVID restrictions now for more than 200 days and some businesses have been dealing with multiple types of restrictions,” she added.

According to Sams, a lot of businesses already see a dip in customers when the number of coronavirus cases go up.

“And they suspect of course that’s because people are more conscious about where they’re going, working not to spread the virus,” said Sams.

“Again, that’s a decrease in business that restaurants, retailers and companies are dealing with right now,” she added.

Meantime, some businesses are seeing help from the city.

Recently, 10 businesses received a contract from the City of Albuquerque to produce PPE for other local businesses.

Sams said the city spent about $1 million on ten local vendors.

“And we talked with a couple of those vendors that got the contracts,” she said.

“One of them is a business that typically makes promotional products for companies so things that would have a company’s name or logo on it – there is less of that business for them during this time – so they told us having the city contract has really helped them.”

Businesses looking for PPE for their employees can see a list of distributors by clicking here. 


